NDA to 'run away' after Bihar polls: Lalu

Patna, Oct 7 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said that the ruling NDA would "run away" after the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar.

The former chief minister, who has passed on the party's mantle to his younger son Tejashwi Yadav, came out with an X post which was terse and witty, befitting the persona of the legendary politician.

"Chah aur gyarah, NDA nau do gyarah," wrote the septuagenarian, referring to the two-phase polls which are to be held on November 6 and 11.

When journalists approached Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a BJP leader who was earlier with the RJD, for comments, he said, "Lalu ji should remember that November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day. It is on that day that counting of votes will also take place... so Lalu ji will get to know who is a child (baccha) in Bihar politics on that very day." State minister and JD(U) national secretary Ashok Choudhary said, "Lalu ji has grown too old. How long should I keep speaking about him? In the upcoming elections, I only have my salutes to offer to him." He, however, added, "We were expecting that polling would be conducted in a single phase just like in Maharashtra last year, since Bihar is much smaller than the western state. Nonetheless, we are prepared for the polls in two phases." State minister Santosh Kumar Suman, the son of Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha national president Jitan Ram Manjhi, said, "Lalu ji must have made the prediction for himself, but may have written NDA by mistake." "The last time RJD remained in power for 15 years, Bihar went back by 30 years. Tejashwi Yadav promises to make a difference in 20 months. He will take Bihar back by 40 years," Suman alleged.