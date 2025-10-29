NDA to thwart return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar: UP CM

Raghunathpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the double-engine government in Bihar has "zero tolerance" for those who are indulging in anarchy and said the NDA allies would thwart any attempt to bring back 'jungle raj' in the state.

Urging people to vote for the NDA for all-around development, the BJP leader said that people of Bihar do "not need forces like the RJD and Congress, which embrace criminals".

Addressing an election rally at Raghunathpur in Bihar, Yogi said, "Forces are active to revive 'mafia raj' in Bihar, but nip them in the bud. All NDA allies have decided to thwart the return of 'jungle raj' to Bihar. 'Double engine' government in Bihar has zero tolerance for those creating anarchy...It is working in that direction. For the rest, the bulldozer is there." He also said, "Do not allow forces, like the RJD, the Cong, which embrace criminals, to come to power in Bihar".

"Forces like the Congress and the RJD are habitual of 'sajda' (prostration) before the tomb of Aurangzeb...Do not allow such forces which embrace criminals to come to power," he exhorted.

Yogi alleged that the RJD is opposing the construction of a temple of Goddess Sita in Bihar and said that work is underway to connect Ayodhya Dham in UP to Sitamarhi at Rs 6,100 crore.

Bihar's women are getting empowered through assistance from a double-engine government, which can only guarantee development and women's safety," he said. PTI SUK NAM BDC