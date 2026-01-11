NDA turned democracy into 'dhan tantra', 'machine tantra' in Bihar: Tejashwi

Patna, Jan 11 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling NDA of turning democracy into "dhan tantra" and "machine tantra", asserting that the people of Bihar, and not his party, lost the assembly elections held last year.

Yadav, who arrived in Patna after his tour of Europe, also said that he has resolved not to speak about the NDA government's functioning for 100 days and observe whether it fulfils the poll promises.

The ruling NDA decimated the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar in November 2025 to retain power.

"In the elections held last year, people lost, and the system won. These people (NDA leaders) have turned 'loktantra' (democracy) into 'dhan tantra' (rule of money) and 'machine tantra' (rule of government machinery)." The leader of the opposition in the state assembly did not elaborate, but apparently he was referring to the SIR exercise and distribution of Rs 10,000 each to eligible women in the state under a government scheme.

Yadav alleged that a "conspiracy was hatched" and the election was "won through deceit".

"Since we practice positive politics, I will not say anything about the decisions and policies of the current government for 100 days. I will see when our mothers and sisters get Rs 2 lakh. When will one crore youth get jobs? There was talk of setting up 4-5 factories in each district. Let's see what happens," Yadav said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late September launched Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, and transferred Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women. The government had said that the scheme, aimed at promoting women’s empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities, also involves providing up to Rs 2 lakh to the beneficiaries depending on the success of their enterprise.

Responding to Yadav's remarks, Union minister Chirag Paswan, whose party LJP(RV) is an NDA ally, said that the RJD needs to understand that the people have rejected them.

"The reality is that the people have still not forgotten the jungle raj that existed during their tenure. When they blame the system for their defeat?" Paswan said.

The Union minister claimed that the RJD has been losing elections continuously for many years.

"After 2005, the RJD cannot even imagine coming back on its own. Sometimes they needed the support of Nitish Kumar ji (in 2015), or a divided NDA (2020). When we fought alone in 2020, they got the benefit of this," he said.

Paswan urged the opposition leader to reflect upon his party's defeat. PTI SUK NN