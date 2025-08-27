National

NDA V-P candidate CP Radhakrishnan worships at Tirupati temple

NewsDrum Desk
Tirupati, Aug 27 (PTI) NDA Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple here, said a TTD official.

Radhakrishnan was accorded a grand reception by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu at the Tirupati Airport, who welcomed him with a shawl before escorting him to the temple.

Following his darshan, Radhakrishnan is expected to visit Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur.

Radhakrishnan was accompanied by Municipal Minister P Narayana and several other leaders. PTI MS STH ADB