NDA will again form govt in Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Asserting that the NDA will again form the government in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP (Ram Vilas) leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday said that the state will forge ahead on the path of development for the next five years.

Paswan, who is the Union Minister for Food Processing, was speaking on the sidelines of a knowledge session 'Opportunities in Food Processing Sector in Bihar', during the second day of the World Food India 2025 summit.

"I am confident that the NDA will again come to power in Bihar...We are contesting the assembly election in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Under his leadership only, the state will move forward on the path of development for the next five years," he told reporters here.

The Bihar assembly election is expected to be held in November. BJP, JD (U) and LJP (Ram Vilas) are part of the NDA.

Paswan said the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to the development of Bihar.

He highlighted that there has been a lot of development work in Bihar because of the double-engine government at the Centre and state.

Paswan said there are golden opportunities for investors to make investments in Bihar across various sectors, including food processing.