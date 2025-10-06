NDA will again form govt in Bihar with thumping majority: State BJP chief

Patna, Oct 6 (PTI) Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal on Monday asserted that the NDA would once again form the government in the state with a thumping majority after the upcoming assembly polls.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced in Delhi on Monday.

Soon after the announcement of assembly poll dates by the Election Commission, Jaiswal said in an X post that every worker of the NDA was dedicated with firm resolve for the development and prosperity of the state.

"I am fully confident that the public will choose development and once again give a majority to the NDA for the resolve to make Bihar developed and self-reliant. Let us all come together with unity and take Bihar to new heights! The NDA will once again form the government with a thumping majority," he added.

Echoing a similar view, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said in a post on X, "Everyone will again choose the NDA government. This is the time to use your rights wisely and make a better choice for your future... recognise the developmental works done by the NDA government in the state." "For the historic works done by the NDA government in the state in sectors like infrastructure, roads, education, health, and employment... vote for the NDA again. Let the dream of a developed Bihar come true," he added. PTI PKD ACD