NDA will comprehensively win Lok Sabha polls: Nitish

Patna, Apr 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that the NDA will win the Lok Sabha polls comprehensively, while lashing out at former ally RJD for claiming credit for job creation in the state.

Kumar, who is also the national president of the JD(U), was briefly interacting with journalists during a routine visit to the party office here.

Asked about NDA's campaign, Kumar, who recently shared stage Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a couple of rallies and is likely to hold roadshows in the next few days, said, "Everything is going on fine. We will win all seats in Bihar. We do not engage in self-publicity, but people know what we have done for them".

On RJD claiming credit for employment generation in the state, he said, “All development work took place only after we came to power. Let them (RJD) claim whatever they wish. They want credit without having done anything".

He also sought to underscore that as the chief minister, it was he who sanctioned and commissioned all development work, saying "after all you know who takes the final decision".

Kumar, whose rivalry with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad is well known, added “they did nothing while in power. People even felt afraid of going outside their houses after dusk because of poor law and order".

Asked about the RJD supremo's daughters Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya, contesting Lok Sabha polls from Patliputra and Saran, respectively, he said, "I have nothing to do with that".

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, son and heir apparent of Lalu Prasad, who was the deputy CM when RJD shared power with JD(U), mocked Kumar, saying "hope Nitish ji remembers his complaints against Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom he used to accuse of lack of cooperation when the state was ruled by our coalition".

"Nitish ji used to allege that media has been muzzled by the current regime. I wonder if he remembers his own opinions. As regards his rants against Lalu ji, everybody knows that empowerment of the weaker sections took place after my father assumed power in Bihar,” Yadav asserted.

Twisting the knife, he added, "But, I do not want to say much about him. Things have come to such a pass. I can still not come to terms with the sight of his touching the feet (of PM Modi) and wishing 4,000 seats for NDA".

The allusion was to Kumar's erratic behaviour at a rally in Nawada on Sunday for which the chief minister was trolled on social media. PTI PKD NAC RBT