NDA will not allow vote, land rights of citizens to be taken: BJP national working president Nabin

Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Friday asserted that the BJP-led NDA will not allow the rights of citizens over vote, land, or welfare schemes to be taken away by anyone.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Assam state party executive meet, Nabin said infiltration was earlier passed off as ‘normal’ in the state as then-governments remained silent due to ‘vote bank’ politics, but the BJP and NDA are working to send back the illegal migrants.

Nabin said, "There are some who depend on infiltration to win elections, but the NDA will not allow it. People will be allowed to choose their own government." "Those who love this land, the Tiranga and Constitution are citizens of our country, and their rights over vote, land or schemes will not be allowed to be taken away," he said.

Nabin also referred to previous governments in Dispur and Delhi, saying they remained silent on infiltration, which affected the rights of genuine citizens.

"But the public put its trust on the NDA and BJP and we are taking steps to send back these infiltrators. I thank the people of Assam and the Northeast for this trust. Only the government alone cannot achieve it, people also have to be conscious," he asserted.

Referring to the recent Bihar Assembly polls, he said allegations of "vote chori" were decisively rejected by the public.

With Assembly elections due in Assam next year, Nabin maintained that the party is ready to face any challenge, emphasising the role of workers in strengthening the NDA alliance.

He asserted that there is no threat to the BJP-led coalition in the state from outside forces and urged workers to work to ensure victory of all alliance partners.

"Candidate can be anyone, but we have to work for the party and the alliance. Our leader Atal Behari Vajpayee led the largest alliance in the country and we are taking it forward," Nabin added.

The saffron party has been leading coalition governments in the state since 2016, and the alliance will seek to retain power in next year’s polls too, he added.

Nabin also highlighted Assam’s development under the last two BJP-led governments and underscored the emphasis on the growth of the state and the Northeast laid by Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The inaugural session of the two-day meet was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, party’s national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and state general secretary (organisation) Rabindra Raju.

Earlier, Nabin was welcomed at the airport by Sarma and other party leaders.

"Pleased to welcome the Hon'ble National Working President of @BJP4India , Shri @NitinNabin ji at Guwahati Airport," Sarma posted on X.

"Nitin ji will participate in the State Executive Meeting and State Core Committee meeting of @BJP4Assam and enthuse our karyakartas ahead of #AssamElections2026," he added. PTI SSG RG SSG MNB