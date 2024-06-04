NDA will once again come to power at Centre: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 4 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who is seeking his fifth term from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, on Tuesday expressed strong hope that the BJP-led NDA will once again form its government in the country.

Thakur, who is leading by over 1.5 lakh votes, said the country needs a "stable and honest" government, which is only possible under the leadership of incumbent Narendra Modi.

At the latest count, the BJP was leading in all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Thakur thanked the people for giving a massive mandate to the party.