NDA will retain power with bigger majority in 2024: Maharashtra CM

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA will return to power in 2024 with a greater majority than before and the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance will make a clean sweep in the state.

Interacting with reporters here, Shinde dismissed the opposition alliance as a coalition of frustrated political parties who only have hatred towards Modi.

"The more they criticise Modi, the more seats NDA will win. We saw this in 2014, we saw this in 2019 and we will again see it in 2024,” said Shinde, who attended the meeting of NDA constituents chaired by the prime minister.

Shinde said Modi's work over the past nine years speaks for itself and has even been acknowledged the world over.

He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been strengthened in Maharashtra with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP joining the "double-engine" government led by the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

"The ruling alliance will win more than 45 seats (out of total 48 seats in Maharashtra) and even a clean sweep cannot be ruled out,” Shinde said. PTI SKU SMN SMN