NDA will return to power in Bihar, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence that the NDA would return to power in Bihar, where assembly elections are due later this year.

Singh represents the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

The BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustan Awam Morcha and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

"Bihar mein NDA ki sarkar hai aur NDA ki sarkar hi banegi (There is an NDA government in Bihar and it will retain power)," Singh, the Union textiles minister, said.

Singh was speaking to reporters after inaugurating garment technology, dyes and chemicals, and handicraft events at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. The events are being organised under Bharat Tex.

Singh said as many as 6,000 foreign buyers -- twice as many as last year -- were participating in Bharat Tex, making it the world's biggest textile fair.

A mega event will be held at Bharat Mandapam from Friday to Monday with more than 5,000 exhibitors.

The event at Bharat Mandapam is expected to attract buyers from more than 110 countries and over 1,20,000 visitors, including policymakers, global CEOs, and industry leaders. PTI RSN RSN SZM SZM