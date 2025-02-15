NDA will return to power in Bihar, says Union Minister Jayant ChaudharyChaudhary

Patna, Feb 15 (PTI) Union minister Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday expressed confidence that the NDA will return to power in Bihar, riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Minister of Skill Development, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Dal, was here to attend a few official functions and took time off to meet the JD(U) supremo.

He was asked to comment on the recent assertion of RJD president Lalu Prasad that BJP's victory in Delhi assembly polls will have no impact in Bihar where elections are due later this year.

Chaudhary, who had aligned with the NDA just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, replied, "It is not just Delhi but the entire nation which is impressed with PM Modi." "Likewise in Bihar, the development that has taken place under Nitish Kumar's leadership has created a positive environment," asserted Chaudhary.

It may be recalled that after the Delhi assembly poll results, the RJD supremo had claimed the BJP's big win in the Delhi polls would not have any impact on the Bihar elections, implying that the poll dynamics of Bihar and Delhi are different.

"Delhi poll results would not have any impact on upcoming Bihar polls," he had said.

The RLD chief, when asked about the situation in Manipur, which is now under the President's Rule, said, "I urge the youth of that state to allow peace to return and take full advantage of the schemes of the Centre aimed at the development of the region." Further, the Union minister said, "PM Modi emphasises the need for skill development, and we have received special schemes in the budget. Our PM has a vision." "We have to establish a Skill India International Center in Patna... Bihar will also play a significant role in the ITI Upgrade Scheme, which will be implemented across the country," he said. PTI NAC PKD SBN SBN