NDA will return to power in Bihar with thumping majority: Chhattisgarh CM

Patna, Oct 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday asserted that the NDA will return to power with a thumping majority in Bihar after the assembly polls.

Sai, who arrived here to participate in the nomination filing of several BJP candidates, told reporters that Bihar has witnessed tremendous growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The central government has been continuously making efforts to make Bihar a fully developed state. The NDA will once again form government with a thumping majority in Bihar when the assembly poll results are out,” he said.

“I have come to take part in the filing of nomination papers of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and state minister Nitin Nabin,” Sai said.

While BJP’s Nabin is seeking re-election from the Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna, Choudhary has been fielded by the party from the Tarapur assembly seat.

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held on November 6 and November 11. Results will be declared on November 14. PTI PKD RBT