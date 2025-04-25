NDA will return to power with 'historic win' in Bihar polls: Union minister Chirag Paswan

Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Friday said that NDA will again come to power in Bihar securing a "historic win" in the forthcoming polls.

Paswan said that he had come into politics with the thinking of creating better job opportunities, infrastructure, better education facilities for the people of Bihar so that those who had left the state earlier (in search of better opportunities) return.

"People have faith in the way the double engine government is working and after the election results, the NDA government is going to be formed in Bihar with a "historic win", Paswan told reporters in Sonipat.

"Bihar first, Bihari first, with this thinking, I am moving ahead," Paswan said, while adding "Considering this, Bihar and Biharis have been my priority," he said on the sidelines of an event held at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) in Kundli, Sonipat.

"Definitely, I do not see myself in central politics for a long time. Soon, I want to go to Bihar and make Bihar first and Biharis first," he said.

Replying to a question, Paswan said, "Look, at present there is no vacancy for the post of chief minister in Bihar. And when I talk about going back to Bihar, it is not just for the post of chief minister....but for Bihar first Bihari first (thinking)." Notably, Chirag Paswan's recent comment in which he reportedly said that "Bihar is calling him" had sparked a fresh debate in the politically charged atmosphere of the state ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

The Union minister had earlier said, "I feel that Bihar is calling me. My late father (Ram Vilas Paswan) was interested in the Centre's politics, but I have an interest in the politics of the state." Meanwhile, strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, Paswan it was a cowardly act carried out by terrorists, which has enraged the entire nation.

Paswan said the NDA government at the Centre has in the past too given a befitting response to the terrorists and their backers when the Pulwama terror attack incident took place.

"I want to assure you that every drop of blood of our people will be avenged. Terrorists and their backers will not be spared, and they will be given a strong reply in their own language," he said.

"...We will make Pakistan realize what is the consequence of spilling the blood of Indians," he added. PTI SUN HIG HIG