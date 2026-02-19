NDA will sweep Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar, says JD(U) national general secretary

Patna, Feb 19 (PTI) JD(U) national general secretary Ashok Choudhary on Thursday claimed that the NDA will win all the five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar.

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections for 37 seats across 10 states are scheduled to be held on March 16.

Bihar is allocated 16 seats in the Rajya Sabha, of which five will be vacated after the retirement of five members – Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur of the JD(U), Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh of the RJD, and Upendra Kushwaha (RLM).

With NDA’s combined tally in the Bihar assembly touching 202 after the recent polls, the ruling ally is well-poised to secure four seats, while its prospects for the fifth seat relies on the support of three additional MLAs.

Choudhary, however, claimed that the NDA will win all the five seats.

On being pointed out that his alliance might be falling short of three MLAs to sweep the polls, he told reporters, “That is not a big deal; we will safely secure the support of more than three legislators before the polls.” The AIMIM, which has five assembly seats at its disposal, could be the key.

AIMIM Bihar president Akhtarul Iman has urged "secular" parties to support its candidate. PTI SUK RBT