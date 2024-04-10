NDA will win 150 Assembly, 23 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra: Nara Lokesh

Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 10 (PTI) TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said here that the NDA alliance of TDP, Janasena and BJP will win no less than 150 Assembly and 23 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing simultaneous elections.

Lokesh exuded confidence that people have come together in big numbers to bless the NDA alliance and it can be seen on the election day.

"TDP, Janasena and BJP together should win nothing less than 150 out of the 175 MLA seats and nothing less than 23 MP seats out of 25 MP seats in the state of Andhra Pradesh. We are a formidable alliance. We are a very cohesive alliance and the alliance is in the interest of the state of Andhra Pradesh," Lokesh told PTI Videos.

According to the TDP general secretary, people want to vote in a government (NDA) in the state which they believe is also going to win in Delhi as a lot of funds would be needed to develop the state.

Alleging that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government took up to Rs 12 lakh crore in debts, Lokesh, the son of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, observed that it would be a Herculean task to run the state on a daily basis.

Considering this situation, he highlighted that the support of the Central government is crucial for Andhra Pradesh, asserting that people will vote for NDA in the state as well as in the Centre.

Further, he alleged that the YSRCP government has formed a cartel manned by Reddy's henchmen to sell spurious liquor in the state.

He alleged that this has resulted in a huge loss of life and vowed to eliminate spurious liquor.

Lokesh alleged that Reddy himself receives a cut in the sale of every liquor bottle and case in Andhra Pradesh. He assured that they will slash the number of liquor shops and also dependency on alcohol, when voted to power.

Moreover, the former minister alleged that ganja (marijuana) caught anywhere in the county could be traced to Andhra Pradesh, observing that Reddy's henchmen are behind this.

Lokesh alleged that Anantha Babu, who killed his Dalit driver under the influence of ganja, was rewarded with an MLC post after returning from jail.

He alleged that Reddy treated Babu honourably by making him sit next to the CM at public meetings which sends a wrong message and also promised to end the ganja trade within 100 days of coming to power.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

PTI STH SDP