NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar: Athawale

Patna, April 23 (PTI) The BJP-led NDA will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale claimed on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Athawale, who heads the RPI (Athawale), said the people of the country have decided to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third consecutive term.

"Both BJP and Nitish Kumar have come together. Now, the NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar," he said.

"RJD and its allies have been totally exposed. During the RJD regime in Bihar, the state witnessed caste conflicts and clashes. But during the NDA regime, the state did not witness any such incident," he added. PTI PKD SOM