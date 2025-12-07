NDA will win big in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu; People have rejected Cong and allies: Shah

Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the NDA will score a big victory in the upcoming elections to West Bengal and Tamil Nadu with the support of the people who have rejected the Congress and its allies in every corner of the country.

He announced that after the 2029 World Police and Fire Games and 2030 Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad will also host the 2036 Olympics.

Shah addressed a programme of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for various projects, including three sports complexes, costing Rs 1,500 crore.

Shah said the BJP and its alliance partners have continued their winning streak by recording a two-thirds majority in the recent assembly elections in Bihar, and will record a big victory in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, where elections are due next year.

"From the 2014 Lok Sabha election till 2025...this has been a time of continuous victories for the BJP. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, our leader Narendra Bhai became the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time and set a record after many decades", Shah said, adding that the Congress has been wiped out in Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, and finally in Bihar.

He took potshots at the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, over his allegations regarding the voters' list and EVMs.

Even though the BJP and NDA allies formed a government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, Rahul Gandhi keeps faulting the EVMs and the voter list, "when the fact is that the people of the country are not accepting the Congress and its alliance partners", he said.

"From this stage today, I want to tell Mamata Banerjee and Stalinji (chief ministers of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, respectively) to be prepared. After Bihar, it's the NDA's turn in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu", he said.

Shah said the people of India have resolved to ensure all-around development of the country in every sector and make India a great nation under the leadership of Narendra Bhai.

On the contrary, the opposition parties have no leaders or a policy, and they are not accepted in any corner of the country, he said.

"Let the results come, they (TMC and DMK) will be wiped out in Bengal and Tamil Nadu," Shah added.

Shah said after completing the construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and hoisting a saffron flag (atop its spire), work will soon begin for the construction of a temple dedicated to Sita Maiya in Sitamarhi, Bihar.

"Narendra Bhai performed the Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in 2019, and the consecration ceremony in 2024. In 2025, he completed the entire task by hoisting the saffron flag on the Ayodhya temple. Jai Shriram. The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is complete," he said.

Shah said he and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a temple dedicated to Sita Mata four months ago at her birthplace. That temple will be built at the spot by 2026, he added.

Shah said India has achieved great fame and prestige under PM Modi's leadership, leading to worldwide recognition for Indian civilisation, culture, and Sanatan Dharma.

He appealed to the people of Ahmedabad to be prepared to host the 2036 Olympics.

"Considering the sports facilities, coaching arrangements, infrastructure, the enthusiasm for sports among the city's youth, and accommodation facilities, the 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad.

"It has also been finalised that the 2029 World Police and Fire Games will be held in the city. Thirteen international sporting events are scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad. And get ready, because the 2036 Olympics will also be held in Ahmedabad," he said.

Shah said Ahmedabad is going to be at the forefront of the global sports map. After the Commonwealth and Olympic Games, the sports facilities, stadiums, coaching centres, and hostels will not remain unutilised.

"Ahmedabad is going to become a world-class training centre for every sport. To this end, the foundation stone was laid today for the construction of sports complexes at three locations in Ahmedabad," he added.