NDA will win more than 400 seats in 2024 LS polls: Chirag Paswan

Ranchi: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday claimed that the BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Paswan, who was in Jharkhand on a personal visit, offered prayers at Chinnamastika temple in Ramgarh district.

Speaking to reporters at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport, he said that the recent assembly poll results in four states, which were being considered as the semi-finals before the Lok Sabha elections next year, showed that the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government again at the Centre.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on December 3, inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland. The Congress won Telangana.

“The NDA will win all Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh as people have shown faith in PM Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

'Modi ki guarantee' has been the constant refrain in the prime minister’s recent election speeches.

Paswan also said Nitish Kumar's proposed visit to Jharkhand on January 21 would not make any difference in the state, as he has been "rejected by the people of Bihar".

Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, is scheduled to visit Jharkhand on January 21 next year to strengthen the organisation of his party JD(U).

Asked whether the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) would contest polls in Jharkhand, he said, “This will be decided by the organisation. Jharkhand had been a part of Bihar and my late father Ram Vilas Paswan had a huge support base here. But the decision will be taken in view of strengthening the NDA alliance.”