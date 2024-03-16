NDA will win more than 400 seats in LS polls: Bihar Dy CM

Patna, Mar 16 (PTI) Bihar BJP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday asserted that the NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would “create history” by winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections.

The elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Immediately after the announcement, Chaudhary took to X and said: “The NDA, under the leadership of PM Modi, will create history on June 4, the day on which results of the Lok Sabha polls will be declared, by winning more than 400 parliamentary seats.” The NDA will once again form government with an overwhelming majority, he added. PTI PKD RBT