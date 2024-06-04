NDA wins 101 Assembly seats, leading in 57 others in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 4 (PTI) The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena has won 101 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the latest information disseminated by the Election Commission, TDP won 85 Assembly seats and is leading in 49, Janasena won 16 (and is leading in 5 segments) and BJP emerged victorious in five and is leading in three constituencies.

YSR Congress won three Assembly seats and is leading in nine others.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP leader Nara Lokesh are among the winners.

The NDA has won five Lok Sabha seats and is leading in 17 more out of the total 25 in the state.

Meanwhile, except one minister, all the other members of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet are trailing.

TDP, BJP and Janasena formed the NDA to take on the ruling YSRCP in the southern state.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase and counting was taken up on Tuesday. PTI STH GDK SS