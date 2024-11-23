NDA wins 4 seats, leads in fifth in Assam assembly bypolls

Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) The BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) were all set to sweep the by-elections in Assam, winning four of the five assembly constituencies and establishing an unassailable lead in the fifth.

Advertisment

BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das won Dholai (SC) constituency by a margin of 9,098 votes, defeating his nearest rival Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha of the Congress. Das polled 69,945 votes while the Congress candidate secured 60,847 votes.

The result of Samaguri seat was awaited, with BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah all set to wrest it from the Congress where the party's five-time MLA Rakibul Hussain's son Tanzil Hussain was the opposition candidate. Sarmah established a comfortable lead of 24,080 votes over Hussain till the end of 18th round of counting.

The seat had fallen vacant after the election of the senior Hussain to the Lok Sabha from Dhubri by a record margin of over 10 lakh votes.

Advertisment

AGP retained Bongaigaon as its candidate Diptimayee Choudhury defeated her nearest rival Brajenjit Singha of the Congress by a margin of 35,164 votes. The wife of eight-time MLA Phanibhushan Choudhury and the only woman candidate in the fray polled 74,784 votes while Singha secured 39,570 votes.

UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma won the Sidli (ST) constituency by a margin of 37,016 against his nearest rival Shuddho Kumar Basumatary of BPF. The Sidli (ST) constituency was earlier held by UPPL's Jayanta Basumatary, who was elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

Brahma polled 95,243 votes while Basumatary secured 58,227 votes and Congress' Sanjib Warie bagged 7,634 votes.

Advertisment

BJP retained Behali with its candidate Diganta Ghatowal polling 50,947 votes, while Jayanta Bora of the Congress secured 41,896 votes.

There were four candidates in the fray in the constituency, including Lakhikanta Kurmi of the CPI(ML) Liberation and Ananta Gogoi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with both losing their deposits.

The seat was earlier held by Ranjit Dutta, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tezpur parliamentary seat.

Advertisment

The counting of votes for five assembly constituencies, where the bypolls were held on November 13, began earlier in the day amid tight security to decide the fate of 34 candidates.

Bypolls were held in the five assembly constituencies in Assam as these seats fell vacant following the election of the elected representatives to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

The BJP contested three of the five constituencies -- Behali, Samaguri and Dholai (SC) -- while its alliance partner AGP and UPPL had put up candidates in Bongaigaon and Sidli (ST) seats, respectively.

Advertisment

The Congress had contested all the five constituencies. PTI DG BDC SBN DG ACD