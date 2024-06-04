NDA wins three LS seats in Andhra Pradesh, leads in 18 others

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 4 (PTI) The NDA comprising BJP, TDP and Janasena on Tuesday won three Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh while it leads in 18 more segments.

According to the latest data disseminated by the Election Commission, BJP's B Srinivasa Varma won the Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency, emerging as the first Lok Sabha victor for the NDA in the state.

Varma trounced YSRCP's G Umabala by 2.76 lakh votes. He polled 7,07,343 votes in total to Umabala's 4,30,541.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari won the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2.39 lakh votes.

She garnered 7,26,515 votes to defeat YSRCP's G Srinivas, who managed to secure 4,87,376 votes.

TDP's K Sivanath trounced his elder brother and YSRCP rival K Srinivas in Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency by 2.82 lakh votes.

Sivanath received 7,94,154 votes as against Srinivas' 5,12,069.

TDP, BJP and Janasena came together as part of the NDA to take on the ruling YSRCP in the southern state.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase. PTI STH GDK SS