NDA won Bihar polls because of development works done by it in previous terms: Minister

Patna, Dec 2 (PTI) Bihar's Minority Welfare Minister Zama Khan on Tuesday said the NDA won the assembly elections in the state on the basis of the development works done by the Nitish Kumar government in the previous terms.

Khan dismissed the opposition's charge that NDA won by "bribing" women with Rs 10,000 before the polls.

"The massive mandate received by the NDA is a result of people's contentment with the work done by our leaders," he told PTI-Video.

"We have worked for the progress of Bihar, and as long as we are here, we will work for the benefit of the people of Bihar," he added.

Khan dismissed the "bribery" charge, maintaining that the Congress-led opposition "keeps levelling such allegations".

He said people voted for development and fraternity in the elections, rejecting caste politics, arrogance and "dynastic mindset". PTI SUK SOM