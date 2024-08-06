NDA's Assam MPs call on PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Assam's 14 NDA MPs, including Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and thanked him for bringing a new era of peace, progress and prosperity to the state during the past 10 years.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha who met Modi belong to the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal.

"Honoured to call on Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji along with fellow NDA MPs from Assam. The last 10 years under Modi ji have been transformational for the state marking a new era of peace, progress and prosperity," Sonowal said in a post on X.

The minister said the MPs extended their greetings and gratitude for the flood assistance announced for Assam in this year's Union budget, UNESCO heritage site listing of the historic Charaideo Moidams, the establishment of northeast India's first semiconductor plant and approving the strategically significant Guwahati ring road. PTI ACB SZM