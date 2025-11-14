NDA's Bihar victory endorsement of our policies, asserts Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asserted that the NDA’s stupendous performance in the Bihar polls was a “huge endorsement” of his government’s policies in the northeastern state.

The NDA was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in more than 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with about 90 per cent strike rate, according to the Election Commission.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to people of Bihar for blessing the National Democratic Alliance with a historic mandate. This is huge endorsement of our polices that promote Vikas as well as safeguards our Virasat,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“Under the leadership of our double engine government led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar Ji, a new era of progress now awaits Bihar,” he said, congratulating the NDA partners and its workers for the performance.

Sarma also said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was no challenge for the BJP and its allies, asserting that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was the “star campaigner” for the saffron party.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, the chief minister said: “Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, the BJP wins. I had said that in Bihar, too.” Sarma maintained that replication of women empowerment schemes of Assam by the Bihar government helped the NDA to retain power. PTI SSG RBT