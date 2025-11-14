NDA's Bihar victory reflects people’s trust in progressive governance, says Andhra CM

Amaravati, Nov 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said NDA’s sweeping victory in Bihar Assembly polls reflects people’s confidence in its ability to deliver progressive governance.

The Chief Minister noted that the victory also reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

“The NDA’s massive and historic victory in Bihar reflects the people’s continued confidence in its ability to deliver progressive governance and in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat,” said Naidu in a post on X.

The TDP supremo, an NDA ally and a key constituent of the union government, congratulated Nitish Kumar and all the ‘winners’ from the BJP and JDU on this ‘remarkable victory’.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also congratulated the NDA alliance, saying the people of Bihar have given a clear and decisive mandate to support the continuation of the development-oriented governance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate the NDA alliance, which is marching confidently towards a remarkable victory in the Bihar elections,” said Kalyan in a post on X.

