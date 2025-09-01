NDA's double engine govt in Bihar will be voted out soon: Kharge

Patna, Sep 1 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to win the Bihar assembly polls through "vote chori", and asserted that the NDA's double engine government would be voted out soon with a new government of the poor, backwards and Dalits being formed.

He also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he used to talk of socialism once but now he has aligned with the BJP-RSS.

Kharge claimed that the RSS-BJP will dump Kumar.

His remarks came after the INDIA bloc allies held a march marking the culmination of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders that covered 1,300-km and passed through 110 assembly constituencies covering 25 of the 38 districts ahead of the upcoming state elections.

"This Voter Adhikar Yatra was discussed throughout the country. There were attempts to disrupt it but people of Bihar and Mahagathbandhan people did not back down," Kharge said "Modi has a habit of 'chori'-- vote chori, paisa chori, protecting those who loot banks," the Congress chief charged.

"Modi is attempting to win Bihar polls through vote chori. Be alert. If you are not alert, Modi and Shah will suppress you," Kharge claimed.

"This double engine government will not be there after a few months and the new government that will be formed will be of the poor, women, Dalits and backwards," Kharge said.

The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking the culmination of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' was stopped midway by the police at the Dak Bungalow crossing where they addressed a gathering.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, CPI's Annie Raja, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and other INDIA bloc leaders were among those present.

The march in Patna started with the INDIA bloc leaders offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17, aimed to highlight the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. PTI ASK/SKC DV DV