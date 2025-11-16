NDA's landslide victory in Bihar better than expected: Nitish Kumar's son

Patna, Nov 16 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant on Sunday said the NDA's landslide victory in the assembly elections was "better than expected", and claimed that the people have witnessed his father's track record and vision to take the state to new heights.

Nishant, who had earlier urged the people to vote his father back to power, also said the mandate reflected strong support for the NDA's development initiative.

"We were sure about a decisive victory, but the final outcome is better than expected. I thank the people of Bihar for this mandate. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing father's track record and his vision to take the state to new heights," he told reporters.

The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state and work will continue further, Nishant said.

The focus of the government will remain the same in the coming years, he said.

The pace at which Bihar is progressing will continue, and the NDA government will keep advancing the development agenda, Nishant added.

The NDA registered landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls as it won 202 of the state's 243 seats. The coalition's two major constituents - the BJP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) - won 89 and 85 seats, respectively. PTI PKD NN