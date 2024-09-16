NDA’s performance will be better in 2025 assembly polls than 2010, claims JD(U)

Patna, Sep 16 (PTI) JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday claimed that in the next year’s Bihar assembly elections, the NDA will perform better than what it had done in 2010 when the coalition won 206 of the 243 seats in the state.

Jha also said that the way the caste survey conducted in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government reflects the chief minister’s concern for the welfare of the weaker sections of society.

Addressing party leaders at a meeting here, Jha said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji, the JD (U) will strive to ensure that the NDA wins more seats in the 2025 assembly elections than it did in 2010.” In 2010, the JD(U) and BJP together won 206 seats—115 by the JD(U) and 91 by the BJP.

“People have seen the working style of Nitish ji… He is unparalleled. He has transformed Bihar. Our CM is committed to the welfare of socially and economically weaker sections of society,” the senior JD(U) leader said.

At the meeting, Jha urged the party leaders to start working on mission mode to highlight the achievements of the NDA government among the people of the state.

The meeting was attended by several ministers, party leaders, legislators as well as the heads of districts, divisions and various cells. The strategy to strengthen the party organisation and prepare for the assembly elections was discussed at the meeting.

Addressing party leaders at the meeting, JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha said, “The NDA will comfortably form the government in the 2025 assembly polls. An analysis of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results reveals that NDA is ahead of the INDIA bloc in 177 of the 243 assembly seats.” The INDIA bloc got the lead in only 66 assembly segments and the figure indicates whom the people want in Bihar, he said.

After the meeting, Jha told reporters that JD(U) supports the idea of one-nation-one-election.

“In February this year, the JD(U) submitted a memorandum supporting the idea of one nation- one election to the high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind”. PTI PKD NN