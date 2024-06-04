NDA's victory is people's blessings for PM Modi, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha polls is the "blessing of people" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has worked hard over the past 10 years to fulfil the dreams of the poor, women, backward and the youth, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

He also said this is the victory of Modi's marathon effort in the last 23 years of public life, without taking a single day off, without caring for himself, and working day and night only for the welfare of the country and the countrymen.

He said the third consecutive victory has made it clear that the public's trust is "only with Modi".

"This victory of the NDA is a reflection of the people's unwavering faith in the leadership of Shri @narendramodi ji who has devoted his life for the country," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi in a series of messages.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda and party workers, Shah said the victory of the BJP for the third time is the result of the tireless hard work of party workers.

"For BJP, its workers are its biggest asset. The hard work with which all of you have sought blessings of the people for Modi by going door to door, street to street, from North to South and East to West is truly commendable. I heartily congratulate all of you for this herculean effort," he said.

He said, "This victory of the NDA is the blessing of the people for the way Modi ji has worked hard in the last 10 years to fulfil the dreams of the poor, women, backward, deprived and youth of the country." "This is the people's vote of confidence on Modiji's vision of a developed India. This public blessing is a blessing for the success of Modiji's work of the last decade for the welfare of the poor, revival of heritage, self-respect of women and welfare of farmers. With this mandate, New India is ready to give further momentum and strength to the development journey," he said.

Shah thanked the people of the country for giving the NDA the opportunity to serve for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Modi. He also thanked people of Andhra Pradesh for "blessing the NDA alliance" in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"I congratulate our allies, Shri @ncbn Ji(N Chandrababu Naidu), Shri @PawanKalyan, and the BJP Karyakartas, for this stupendous victory. The NDA, under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh and leading the state to a new era of progress and development. Together, we will shape the new destiny of the state," he said.

Shah expressed his "heartfelt gratitude" to the people of Odisha, where BJP is going to form its maiden state government, for giving BJP the opportunity to serve the "holy land of Mahaprabhu Jagannath ji".

"This victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will prove the resolve of 'Developed India, Developed Odisha'. I assure the people of the state that BJP will work with dedication for the all-round development of the state by promoting Odia language, Odia culture and Odia literature," he said. PTI ABS ACB SKL TIR TIR