NDA's victory shows people's faith in PM Modi, Nitish Kumar: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the victory of NDA in Bihar shows the faith people have towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In a post on X, the senior BJP leader called it a victory of good governance and development. "A grand victory of good governance and development has been achieved in Bihar. This victory is an expression of the faith people of Bihar have towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and their trust towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji," Chouhan said.

"Whether it is about providing new employment opportunities to the youth, or the resolve to ensure justice for 'aadhi abadi' (women), or the issue of increasing the income of farmers; the NDA government has proven itself on every yardstick," he said.

"I salute the people of Bihar, who have given their full support to the NDA for a better future and a developed Bihar. This victory will give new momentum to the development of Bihar," he said. PTI AO HIG