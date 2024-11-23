NDA's win in Assam bypolls testament of good governance: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) As the BJP-led ruling NDA headed for a clean sweep of all five Assembly constituencies in Assam bypolls on Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it a testament of people's support to "good governance and development".

The chief minister extended his gratitude to the people for their support and reiterated his commitment to work for the development of the state.

"We bow in gratitude to the people of Assam. The NDA's 5/5 victory in the current by-elections is a resounding testament to Assam's unwavering support for Adarniya @narendramodi Ji’s vision of good governance and development", Sarma posted on X.

"A big shoutout to our dedicated Karyakartas who took our message of development to every booth!" he added.

The BJP had contested in Samaguri, Behali and Dholai constituencies, while its allies AGP and UPPL had fielded candidates in Bongaigaon and Sidli seats respectively.

As per the latest Election Commission data, AGP and UPPL have bagged the seats they had contested, while the saffron party’s candidate in Behali has also been formally declared as the winner.

The BJP candidates in the two other seats – Samaguri and Dholai – are leading with comfortable margins and are poised for victory. PTI SSG SSG RG