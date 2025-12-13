NDA's win in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is epoch-making, says BJP

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday hailed the NDA's resounding win in Thiruvananthapuram corporation polls, calling it "very enthusiastic", and said it's an "epoch-making change" which will have its implications not just in politics in Kerala but in the national politics as well.

This came after the BJP-led NDA achieved a resounding victory in the polls for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, snatching it from the CPI(M)-led LDF and marking an end to 45 years of continuous Left rule in the local body.

Of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP won 50, LDF 29, UDF 19 and two by independent candidates.

The BJP is one seat short of a decisive majority in the corporation.

Hailing the poll outcomes, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "It's a very enthusiastic and unprecedented day for the BJP-NDA with the coalition securing a majority in the corporation polls in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's state capital." "The results of the polls are epoch-making for Kerala politics with far-reaching implications for the national politics," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP added.

Trivedi said that the poll results are also an indication that the BJP is growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is touching "new heights" in its "geographical expansion".

He said the results show the people have rejected the politics of the Congress and the Left in Kerala, understanding that they engage in "friendly fights" in the state and join hands in Delhi just to "hoodwink" them.

"I can say that in God's own country, Kerala, God's grace has been bestowed and started pouring in on the BJP and the NDA," Trivedi added.