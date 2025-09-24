NDC delegation visits remote Arunachal district

Itanagar, Sep 24 (PTI) A 17-member delegation from National Defence College (NDC), undergoing its 65th course, visited Menchuka Valley in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district to gain first-hand insights into the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and India’s border security dynamics, a Defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The delegation included eight senior Armed Forces officers, seven civil service officers, and two representatives from friendly foreign nations, reflecting NDC's integrated academic approach that promotes joint learning and cross-domain exchange of perspectives, the official said.

During the visit, members familiarised themselves with the operational environment in high-altitude frontier areas and were briefed on challenges and opportunities in border management, infrastructure development, and strategic preparedness, Guwahati-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

This experiential learning complements classroom studies at NDC, providing officers with practical understanding of the complexities of India's northern borders, he said.

The visit underscores NDC's focus on cultivating strategic consciousness, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and fostering international cooperation. Exposure to the terrain, socio-cultural context, and operational realities equips officers with valuable perspectives for national policy formulation and leadership development.

The initiative highlights India's commitment to strengthening leadership capacity and reinforcing strategic appreciation of its frontier regions, the spokesperson added.