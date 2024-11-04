NDF activist sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of RSS leader in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 4 (PTI) A Kerala court on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old National Development Front (NDF) activist to life imprisonment for the 2005 murder of an RSS leader in the northern district.

The NDF, which later became the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), had one of its members, M V Marshook, sentenced by Thalassery Additional District Sessions Judge (I) Philip Thomas, who also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

On November 2, due to insufficient evidence, the court acquitted 13 other accused in the case.

The case stems from the March 10, 2005, killing of RSS Kannur district boudhik pramukh Ashwini Kumar, who was attacked while traveling by private bus from Kannur to Peravoor. He was stopped at Pazhayancheri Mukku in Iritty by the accused, who arrived in a jeep and fatally stabbed him.

Kumar also served as the district convener of the Hindu Aikya Vedi, a Sangh organisation. PTI COR TGB TGB SSK KH