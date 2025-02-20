NDLS stampede after-effect: RPF to give clearance for train arrival from platform 8 to 16

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Delhi Rail Division has adopted a new protocol under which the station officials will get a clearance from the Railway Protection Force before receiving any train from platform number 8 to 16 of New Delhi Railway Station.

The decision has been taken to prevent recurrence of incidents of stampede like the one that happened on February 15, 2025 at a stair near platform number 14 in which 18 passengers were killed and several injured.

Platforms 8 to 16 normally handle all trains coming from or departing for eastern regions such as Prayagraj, Patna, Kanpur, Lucknow, Howrah etc. and due to Maha Kumbh, all these trains are carrying a heavy load of passengers.

A circular dated February 19, 2025 from the Delhi Division directed the station officials to follow a new procedure under which only after a clearance from RPF, the trains will be received on the intended platforms, i.e. platform number 8 to 16.

The circular said the reason for bringing in the new procedure at New Delhi Railway Station is “the heavy rush at the stations and late arrival of trains due to congestion” over North Central Railway under which Prayagraj comes, Lucknow division and Moradabad division of Northern Railway.

According to the circular, the station officials will inform the RPF staff posted in the power cabin about the arrival of the train “15 minutes in advance along with platform number on which it is to be received”.

It said that those RPF staff “will coordinate with the CCTV control room and ground staff of RPF on Foot Over Bridge/Platform regarding the crowd position within the station and the platform number on which it is to be received”.

The circular further stated that after obtaining clearance from the CCTV control and the ground staff, the RPF personnel deputed at the power cabin will give clearance to receive the particular train on the intended platform.

“Only after the clearance has been obtained from the RPF will that train be received on the intended platform,” the circular said.

“Similarly, a clearance for placement of any originating train will also be obtained from the RPF in the same manner as elaborated above before placing the empty coaching rake on the platform,” it added.

So far as platform numbers 1 to 7 are concerned, the circular said that normal operation would continue and no need for clearance would be required from the RPF.

However, if any abnormal crowd is perceived by the RPF personnel of these stations, they will inform the station officials and the procedures laid down for platform 8 to 16 would follow for these platforms as well. PTI JP AS AS