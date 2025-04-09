NDLS stampede: Northern Railways, RITES sign MoU for consultancy on crowd management, holding area

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) RITES Ltd, a government-owned infrastructure company, will provide consultancy to the Northern Railways on crowd management plan and construction of holding areas at five stations in Delhi, a senior official on Wednesday said.

The Northern Railways and RITES Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the said purpose for five railway stations -- New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Ayodhya and Varanasi -- as these stations receive high passenger footfall, said Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

“The study work is being done at a very fast pace with field visits and discussions between railway officials and M/s RITES Ltd. at all levels,” Upadhyay said.

After a deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2025, which killed 18 passengers and injured many, the Railway Ministry took certain measures to regulate passenger crowd at 60 high-footfall stations across the country.

Besides construction of holding areas outside the platform, other measures include prohibiting waitlisted passengers to enter the platform premises, construction of wider foot-over-bridges, installation of a large number of cameras for close monitoring, development of war rooms at large stations and sale of tickets according to capacity among others. PTI JP AS AS