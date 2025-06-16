NDMA, NDRF strongly positioned India to become global leader in disaster management: Shah

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) India has become a global leader in the field of disaster management due to the excellent works carried out by the NDMA and NDRF among others, Union Home Minister Amit said on Monday.

Addressing a conference of the relief commissioners and disaster response forces of all states and union territories, Shah also said 10 years ago, the approach of the disaster mitigation organisations was for minimum casualties and after 10 years, the approach is to achieve the target of zero casualty.

"Whenever the history of India's disaster response will be written, the last 10 years of the Modi government will be recorded as a transformative decade. In these 10 years, we have made significant achievements in all four areas -- capacity, efficiency, speed and accuracy," he said.

The home minister said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has effectively carried out policy, subject structure, research work, dissemination of various exercises to the public, development of several applications and overall coordination and policy-related work.

"In the last 10 years, NDMA, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) have strongly positioned India to become a global leader in the field of disaster management," he said.

Shah said in the last two years, work has been done to create a platform of ideas with a whole of government approach by bringing together workshops and meetings of all the agencies related to relief and disaster management.

"When the heads of all the disaster relief teams discuss on a single platform, many shortcomings are removed and the country also benefits in being prepared to deal with a disaster," he said.

The home minister also suggested that every year, some districts and tehsils sensitive to disasters should be included in this conference so that the disaster management being considered at the national level gradually reaches the tehsil and district levels as well