NDMA-NDRF tableau underscores disaster risk reduction as national priority

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The tableau of the Ministry of Home Affairs, featuring the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), that rolled down the Kartavya Path on January 77th Republic Day on Monday commemorated 25 years of the Bhuj earthquake, a defining moment in India's disaster management journey.

The theme underscored disaster risk reduction as a national priority for protecting lives and safeguarding development.

The devastation caused by the Bhuj earthquake marked a turning point, transforming disaster response from reactive relief to a proactive, institutionalised framework.

From widespread destruction emerged a remarkable story of recovery, with Bhuj rebuilt through safer housing, resilient infrastructure and restored cultural heritage.

This experience laid the foundation for India's modern disaster management architecture.

As the nation commemorates 25 years of the Bhuj earthquake, the tableau symbolised resilience, preparedness, and collective responsibility — affirming India's commitment to building a safer nation and sustained prosperity for all, where every recovery leads to a stronger future.

India, due to its climatic and topographic conditions and global warming, faces multiple natural hazards, such as earthquakes, floods, cyclones and heatwaves, almost every year. To provide adequate relief response during such disasters, the NDRF was constituted on January 19, 2006, as a specialised, proactive and technology-driven force. The NDMA was initially constituted on May 30, 2005. It was re-notified in accordance with Section 3(1) of the Act on September 27, 2006, as per the Disaster Management Act.