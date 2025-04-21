NDMA team inspects avalanche site in Uttarakhand's Mana

Gopeshwar, Apr 21 (PTI) A team of the NDMA on Monday inspected a site near Uttarakhand's Badrinath that was hit by an avalanche in February killing eight workers of the Border Roads Organisation, officials said.

According to the statement, a four-member team of the National Disaster Management Authority reached Mana Village in a helicopter to conduct the field inspection.

Brig. (Retd.) Ravindra Gurung, who led the NDMA team, said that the main objective of the inspection is to study the causes of the incident, reduce the impact of the avalanche and prepare a report on improvements in disaster relief operations, which will help in dealing with such disasters in future.

After the field inspection, the team gathered information from the officials of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), BRO and district administration regarding the relief and rescue operations.

According to the officials, the team also asked about the problems faced during disaster relief operations. The team also met the soldiers who were part of the operation and learned about their experiences.

An avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation camp in Mana village on February 28. Fifty-four BRO workers were trapped, out of which eight died and 46 were rescued. PTI DPT HIG