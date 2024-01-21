NDMC adorns key locations in Lutyens' Delhi to celebrate Ram temple consecration ceremony

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The NDMC has adorned key locations in Lutyens' Delhi with captivating flower boards to celebrate the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, its vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said on Sunday.

He added that prominent locations, including Khan Market, BKS Marg, Connaught Place, Mandi House roundabout, PM House roundabout, Malcha Marg Market, Yashwant Place Market, Dilli Haat, Birla Mandir and 11 Murti, have been decorated.

Upadhyay said the "headquarters of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is also illuminated with radiance" in view of the auspicious occasion. PTI COR SLB AS AS