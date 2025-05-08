NDMC advises against backup power use during blackouts after drill reveals lapses

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The NDMC has issued an advisory urging residents and commercial establishments in Lutyens' Delhi not to use backup power during a Declared Power Blackout after it noticed lapses during a 15-minute mock drill on Wednesday evening.

The blackout from 8 pm to 8:15 pm as part of Operation Abhyaas, a nationwide civil defence preparedness exercise, saw several key areas, including Parliament House, India Gate, embassies, and central administrative buildings, plunge into darkness.

An NDMC official told PTI that during the blackout drill, most households and shops continued to use backup power, undermining the purpose of the exercise.

"A blackout means complete blackout, and the rules must be followed. If someone needs light, then thick black sheets should be used on windows and outlets to prevent light from escaping," the official said.

Observing the lapses, the NDMC, in a statement, said, "It is advised that during a Declared Power Blackout, no alternate or backup power supply should be switched on to ensure the safety and security of the capital city." The advisory was issued by the Chief Engineer (Electrical) of the NDMC.

According to the civic body, only 20 per cent of the shops complied with the blackout instructions during the drill, prompting authorities to reiterate the importance of full cooperation in such exercises aimed at enhancing emergency preparedness. PTI MHS NSD NSD