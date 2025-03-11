NDMC aims for solar panels on every rooftop by 2026, 9,000 new water connections

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) convened its first council meeting on Tuesday after the Delhi Assembly elections, focusing on key civic initiatives, including a push for 100 per cent solar energy adoption by 2026 and providing 9,000 new water connections across 34 JJ clusters in next six months, benefiting 47,000 residents.

Addressing a press conference, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal announced that the civic body would provide subsidies equal to those offered by the central government to encourage solar energy usage.

"In the coming days, solar panels will be installed on every rooftop in the NDMC area, with a final decision expected in the next council meeting. The goal is to make NDMC self-sustainable by 2026," Chahal said.

The civic body also plans to install 9,000 new water connections within six months as part of its broader efforts to enhance civic infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents in its jurisdiction, he added.

According to an official statement of the NDMC, the meeting was initially presided over by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, who administered the oath to three newly inducted members — New Delhi MLA and Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Delhi Cantonment MLA Virender Singh Kadian and Ravi Kumar Arora, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The municipal council comprises a chairman, official and non-official members and elected representatives, with the Ministry of Home Affairs nominating non-elected members for five-year terms. The elected members include the New Delhi MP, New Delhi MLA and Delhi Cantonment MLA.

Following the ceremony, Verma presided over the council meeting, which was attended by Swaraj, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, Vice Chairperson Chahal, and other council members, including Anil Valmiki, Sarita Tomar, Dinesh Pratap Singh, and Ravi Kumar Arora.

Various key agendas aimed at improving civic infrastructure and services were discussed and approved, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the statement said.

According to the statement, to make NDMC self-sustainable in terms of energy by 2026, the Architect Department has mandated the installation of solar power plants for the approval of new building plans. Additionally, any requests for modifications or renovations will require occupants to install solar panels.

Among other civic measures, the civic body has expanded night sweeping from Khan Market to five more locations and warned contractors of strict action if they fail to meet obligations. The council members will personally monitor the Summer Action Plan, which includes rainwater harvesting to mitigate waterlogging. NDMC will also launch a strict anti-encroachment drive and expand CCTV surveillance across the area.

"The council also approved key recruitment-related proposals. The recruitment rules for the Vaccinator Cadre, last framed in 1972-73, have been updated for vaccinators, inspectors, and vaccination superintendents. The Public Relations Cadre recruitment rules, last revised in 2008, have been updated, re-designating positions and including new eligibility criteria for promotions to Assistant Director and Joint Director roles," the statement said.

Additionally, due to staffing shortages in NDMC’s veterinary hospitals, new recruitment rules have been framed for veterinary and livestock inspectors, aligning with government standards to ensure regular appointments.

Chahal reaffirmed NDMC's commitment to employee welfare, stating that recruitment regulations would be continuously reviewed and amended to improve working conditions.

NDMC council member Anil Valmiki highlighted the importance of employee development, stating that staff concerns would be discussed in every council meeting.

Additionally, the council discussed measures under the Swachh Bharat Mission, emphasising the maintenance of public toilets.

NDMC currently manages 350 public toilet units and 17 roll call centres, with maintenance handled by various agencies. Chahal warned that strict action would follow if agencies fail to meet their contractual obligations.

Regarding power procurement, Chahal highlighted that NDMC is required to pay a minimum of Rs 149 crore to purchase 100 megawatts of electricity from the Pragati-I Gas-Based Plant and PPS-II Bawana Gas-Based Plant. He urged the Delhi government to exempt NDMC from this mandatory clause and instead allow payments based on actual electricity procurement. PTI MHS AMJ AMJ