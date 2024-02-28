NDMC allows defaulters to pay electricity dues in instalments

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has approved a provision that will allow defaulters to pay outstanding electricity dues in instalments in the area.

The civic body, in its council meeting held here, also approved a proposal for procurement of 55 MW solar power.

During a press conference, NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said the civic body has been consistently receiving grievances from consumers in the area, expressing their inability to pay accumulated electricity and water bills in full due to various reasons such as business losses, closures and medical issues.

Currently, NDMC does not allow payment in installments, citing the absence of specific rules or instructions on this matter, he said.

However, the council has accorded approval to a proposal in which consumers, desirous of making payment of accumulated electricity dues in installments, shall make an application to the concerned department and based on the demonstrated financial condition of the consumer, the department will approve the request, subject to some conditions.

These conditions mandate that the installment shall be allowed only in two or three parts and 50 per cent of the accumulated electricity dues shall be required to be paid upfront. The balance 50 per cent shall be payable in maximum two installments, the percentage of which may be decided by the department.

"Late payment surcharge as per applicable rates shall continue to be charged on the delayed payment. The consumer shall pay the current bill along with above installments. This facility of paying in installments shall be allowed only once in a period of five years," he said.

According to an official, there are a total of 60,000 power consumers in NDMC. Of these, there are 6,998 private defaulters who have dues of Rs 50,000 and above which amounts to Rs 128.13 crore. The official said the scheme will kick in from April 1.

"We sought an approval from the DERC for bringing this scheme. After its approval, the scheme was brought before the council and subsequently has been approved," he added.

The NDMC also passed a resolution to vacate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's seat in the council.

NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal said the law department of NDMC will give their advice on the issue. There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government or AAP on the issue.

The peak demand of NDMC is around 400 MW. Thus, there is a deficit of around 200 MW.

"Out of the deficit power, NDMC prefers to procure deficit power through renewable sources to meet its peak demand as well as to meet Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO). To bridge the demand and supply gap NDMC participated in B(V) SHAKTI Policy of Centre for procurement of deficit power and got allocated 236.40 MW," Chahal said.

The council has approved proposal for procurement of short-term solar power through SJVN, a mini-Ratna under the ministry of power, as a joint venture of the Centre and the government of Himachal Pradesh for a period of one year, he said.

According to an official, the peak demand reaches 400 MW during June but the demand is the highest from 9 am to 5 pm and thereafter it subsides to 200 MW.

"We will use solar energy to meet the peak demand," he explained.

The NDMC has framed “New Delhi Municipal Council Plastic Waste Management Bye-laws 2024” in accordance with the Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2011 published on February 4, 2011 by the Centre.

"The council agreed that a public notice be issued inviting comments from the public on draft 'New Delhi Municipal Council Plastic Waste Management Bye-laws 2024' within a period of 30 days," said Chahal.

These bye-laws shall be applicable to every waste generator, manufacturer, producer, dealers, agents, importers, exporters and to every premise under the ownership or occupation of any person within the territorial limits of the NDMC.

These bye-laws shall enforce the use of plastic which on heating can be moulded in some other shape rather than plastic which on heating cannot be moulded, Chahal explained.

The Indian Bonsai Association has been maintaining the bonsai park with the help and support of NDMC for a long period and is interested in entering into a fresh MoU with NDMC. The agency has requested the NDMC for the use of space earmarked for maintaining the rare collection of Bonsai Park in Lodhi Garden.

The council accorded approval to execute a fresh MoU for an initial period of two years and extendable on year-to-year basis for a total period of five years, Upadhyay said.

Kejriwal attended the meeting of the council but left midway following questions by the council members, alleged Chahal.

"A resolution under Section-8 of the NDMC Act, placed before the council to vacate his seat as member of the council and to initiate further necessary action as per the provisions contained in the NDMC Act, 1994 has been passed," Chahal said. PTI SLB SLB KSS KSS