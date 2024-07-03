NDMC approves proposal for procurement of 200 MW solar power

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council has approved a proposal for procurement of 200 MW solar power to meet the deficit of electricity, officials said.

The NDMC held its council meeting on Wednesday and approved various proposals in the agenda items placed before it.

Before starting the proceedings of the council meeting, NDMC Vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay administered oaths to newly elected MP Bansuri Swaraj as a member of the NDMC and newly appointed Chairperson Naresh Kumar.

The council accorded the approval to proposal for procurement of 200 MW solar power through Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) available in its ISTS Tranche-XI for allocation on long term basis for a period of 25 years, said a statement.

The tariff of supply as discovered through Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB), based on the Standard Bidding Guidelines (SBG) issued by the Ministry of Power is Rs 2.61/kWh + Rs 0.07/kWh SECI's trading margin, it added.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the council has made arrangement of electricity for 525 MW per day from different sources - solar system, hydro plants, and other plants.

Chahal said the NDMC is procuring 100 MW electricity from the Delhi government's Bawana and Himadir plants of the Pragati Power Corporation Limited-I and III, respectively.

"Generating electricity of 11 MW from the solar system/plant installed at 1,100 rooftops of government buildings like 23 municipal schools, NDMC as well as CPWD buildings etc and procuring 55 MW electricity from public sector undertaking Satluj Jal Vitran Nigam, Ministry of Power, Government of India" he said. PTI SLB SLB MNK MNK