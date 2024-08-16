NDMC approves refurbishment of road signages

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday approved the refurbishment of all road signages in its area and decided to sign an agreement with the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to seek technical guidance for maintenance of roads.

NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said many infrastructure related proposals, including for these, were approved in a meeting of the council.

The civic body also approved New Delhi Municipal Council Plastic Waste Management Bye-laws 2024 for notification in the gazette.

The draft of the bye-laws was put on the NDMC's website for inviting the comments of the public through email on March 14. After 30 days of public notice, no relevant comments were received.

The road signages installed by the NDMC during 2009-2010, complying with the prevailing IRC 67:2001, which pertains to code of practice for road signs, are now not compatible with the latest IRC norms issued in 2022, Upadhyay said. The latest IRC 67:2022 category distinguishes signages in urban local area from the signages installed on highway and expressways.

The signages are further defined by colour, letter fonts and size as well as the type of reflective sheets based on visibility and sensitivity of an area with respect to speed of vehicular traffic, he said.

"At present there are 6,439 existing signages in the NDMC area and an additional 80 new signages are required for schools etc. The total expenditure to replace all the existing signages along with provision of new signages will be about Rs 18.07 crore," Upadhyay added.

The NDMC will appoint and engage third party for this project during execution, he said.

During the meeting, the council also approved the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between NDMC and CRRI.

The agreement pertains to providing maintenance and rehabilitation measures for NDMC roads based on the visual condition surveys and road roughness measurements.

The road of North West Moti Bagh is in poor condition, Upadhyay said, adding the road of the colony was last resurfaced in 2013.

Before preparing the estimate, it was decided that the CRRI be consulted with a view to get the best required treatment for these roads.

NDMC Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the civic body has approved the reconstruction of 39 roads.

"This work will be done at a cost of about Rs 4.96 crore. The roads which will be reconstructed include Sudhir Tyagi Marg, Road A block Palika Bhawan to Ringh Road, DCAC Road (Leela to DCAC) Sudhir Sabharwal Marg, Guru Gobind Singh Marg, Rajmata Singhia Marg, etc," he said.

He said NDMC staffers will be trained to use better design and technology of roads in NDMC areas. For this, the NDMC has decided to enter into an MoU with CRRI, Chahal added.

The council also approved a project for the improvement of street lights.

The NDMC has approved supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 8,000 energy efficient individual controlled and monitored LED street light fittings that will be integrated with the Command and Control Centre.

Chahal said that the council wants to redevelop the Shivaji Stadium in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. There was discussion related to the project and its outline was displayed before the council, he shared. PTI SLB -- ANB ANB