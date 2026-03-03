NDMC asks Palika Dham residents to vacate 'unsafe' quarters by Mar 7

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday declared the Palika Dham Complex (Type-I quarters) at Gole Market in central Delhi structurally unsafe and asked residents to vacate it.

In a public notice issued by the council's Housing Department, the authority said the complex was in a dilapidated condition and unsafe for habitation.

The advisory said the step was taken to prevent any untoward incident, accident or loss of life.

Officials said that in September 2025, the council had given a notice to the residents to vacate the housing premises.

"There are at least 149 residential quarters, most of which have been vacated. Around 40 families are still living there … most of them have been allotted housing via a lottery system," an NDMC official said.

The NDMC has urged all allottees and occupants to cooperate with the administration and immediately begin vacating the premises.

"Residents have been asked to complete the process by March 7, 2026, to avoid risks to human life," it said. PTI VBH VN VN