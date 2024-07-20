NDMC begins 3-day drive to clean bell mouths of drainage ducts

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The NDMC on Saturday launched a three-day drive to check and clean all the bell mouths of drainage ducts along its roads to prevent waterlogging due to rains.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has 8,704 bell mouths along all its main roads under the six divisions of Road Engineering Service. The six road divisions are headed by executive engineers who report to the superintendent engineers, a statement said.

As part of the drive, all divisions are gearing to check and clean every bell mouth under its jurisdiction.

The drive is being carrying out by a special team that includes 17 assistant engineers, 28 junior engineers, 1,500 field staff and other workers under six executive engineers.

Each executive engineer has been directed to clean a specific target of bell mouths, the statement said. PTI SLB SKY SKY