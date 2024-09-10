NDMC begins process to revamp signages to meet latest Indian Road Congress guidelines

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The NDMC has begun the process to revamp more than 6,400 signages in its jurisdiction, with the civic agency starting work to finalise tender documents for appointment of a third party for the project's execution, officials said on Tuesday.

The project will cost Rs 18.07 crore and take at least four months to complete, they said.

Last month, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved the refurbishment of all road signages, in accordance with the latest Indian Road Congress guidelines.

At present, the NDMC has signages with green background and these will soon be converted into blue, an official said.

"The revamp of road signages was approved in the council meeting. We have begun work on the tender documents, which will be sent to all departments for vetting. After they are finalised, the tender will be floated. The third party will be chosen from among the bidders and then the council will approve appointment," he added.

Explaining the need for revamp, the official said the signages installed during 2009-2010 complied with the Indian Road Congress' prevailing 67:2001 standards, pertaining to the code of practice for road signs.

However, they are no longer compatible with the latest guidelines issued in 2022.

At present, there are 6,439 signages in the NDMC area and an additional 80 new ones are required for schools, etc.

The Indian Road Congress' latest 67:2022 standards distinguish the signages in urban local areas from those on highways and expressways.

The signages are further defined by colour, and letter font and size, as well as the type of reflective sheets based on visibility and sensitivity of the area, with respect to the speed of vehicular traffic, etc.

The revamp was also announced in the NDMC's budget for the 2024-25 fiscal.

"Road signages were installed mainly in 2009-10 with type IX reflective sheets and they have outlived their life. Now, the Indian Road Congress has revised the specifications with type XI reflective sheet. To achieve proper safety, it is proposed to replace road signages in the NDMC area in the next FY 2024-25," according to the budget speech. PTI SLB SZM